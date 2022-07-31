Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Representative image | Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint 
2 min read . 08:09 AM ISTLivemint

Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In total there are 18 bank holidays in August.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank Holidays July 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 12 days in the month of August 2022, apart from six weekend leaves. In total there are 18 bank holidays in August.

Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Like there are 13 regional holidays, however, Patriot’s Day, -- a regional holiday for Imphal -- falls on August 13, which is the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. So instead of 19 holidays, there will only be 18 holidays this month.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Here are the bank holidays in August under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

List of weekend leaves:

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

