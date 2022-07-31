Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here2 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. In total there are 18 bank holidays in August.
Bank Holidays July 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 12 days in the month of August 2022, apart from six weekend leaves. In total there are 18 bank holidays in August.
Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Like there are 13 regional holidays, however, Patriot’s Day, -- a regional holiday for Imphal -- falls on August 13, which is the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. So instead of 19 holidays, there will only be 18 holidays this month.
Here are the bank holidays in August under Negotiable Instruments Act:
August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok
August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar
August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi
August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla
August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow
August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal
August 15: Independence Day — All over India
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur
August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad
August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati
August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji
List of weekend leaves:
August 7: First Sunday
August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day
August 14: Second Sunday
August 21: Third Sunday
August 27: Fourth Saturday
August 28: Fourth Sunday
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
