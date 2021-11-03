With the five-day festival of lights that kicked in with Dhanteras on Tuesday, 2 November, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days starting today. These holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work you will have to postpone it. Even next week is packed with holidays. There are five holidays next week too. So, please take note of the days on which banks will remain closed.

Bank Holiday on November 3

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed today on account of Naraka Chaturdashi

Bank Holiday on November 4

Banks in all states will be closed except Karnataka due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

Bank Holiday on November 5

Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

Bank Holiday on November 6

Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

Bank Holiday on November 7

Banks in all states will be closed as it's Sunday

Other bank holidays this month

November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival

November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 – Sunday

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

