Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days from today in these cities

Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days from today in these cities1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
With the five-day festival of lights that kicked in with Dhanteras on Tuesday, 2 November, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days starting today. These holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work you will have to postpone it. Even next week is packed with holidays. There are five holidays next week too. So, please take note of the days on which banks will remain closed.
Bank Holiday on November 3
Banks in Karnataka will remain closed today on account of Naraka Chaturdashi
Bank Holiday on November 4
Banks in all states will be closed except Karnataka due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja
Bank Holiday on November 5
Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja
Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
Bank Holiday on November 7
Banks in all states will be closed as it's Sunday
Other bank holidays this month
November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)
November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja
November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival
November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday
November 14, 2021 – Sunday
November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
November 21, 2021 – Sunday
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
