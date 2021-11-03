Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days from today in these cities

With the five-day festival of lights that kicked in with Dhanteras on Tuesday, 2 November, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days starting today. These holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work you will have to postpone it. Even next week is packed with holidays. There are five holidays next week too. So, please take note of the days on which banks will remain closed.

