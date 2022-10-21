Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 6 days starting tomorrow in these cities1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
- Banks will remain closed for six consecutive days starting 22 October in some cities
Bank Holidays: Diwali is just around the corner, and is the biggest and most important festival in Indian culture and is celebrated over five days. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival and Bhai Dooj is the last day of the festival of lights.
Banks will remain closed for six consecutive days starting tomorrow, 22 October.
Banks across the country will remain closed on 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.
All banks remain shut on Sundays
October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi
Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal
October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur
October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.
October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.
Deepawali, also known as Diwali, illuminates the country with its splendour. Diwali occurs on the fifteenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, and each of its four days is marked by distinct, well-defined traditions that are observed with joy and goodness.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there were 21 bank holidays in the month of October.
