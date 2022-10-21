Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 6 days starting tomorrow in these cities

Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 6 days starting tomorrow in these cities

1 min read . 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal on 24 October.

  • Banks will remain closed for six consecutive days starting 22 October in some cities

Bank Holidays: Diwali is just around the corner, and is the biggest and most important festival in Indian culture and is celebrated over five days. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival and Bhai Dooj is the last day of the festival of lights.

Banks will remain closed for six consecutive days starting tomorrow, 22 October.

Bank Holiday on 22 October

Banks across the country will remain closed on 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on 23 October

All banks remain shut on Sundays

Bank Holiday on 24 October

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi 

Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on 25 October

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja 

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on 26 October

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day 

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on 27 October

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba 

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Deepawali, also known as Diwali, illuminates the country with its splendour. Diwali occurs on the fifteenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, and each of its four days is marked by distinct, well-defined traditions that are observed with joy and goodness. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there were 21 bank holidays in the month of October.

