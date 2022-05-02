Bank holidays May 2022: Banks will remain closed for two days starting today. on account of various festivals. So, if you have some work related to visiting the branch, you will have to postpone it.

Bank Holiday on 2 May (Monday): Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)

Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra.

Bank Holiday on 3 May (Tuesday): Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

Banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain open on 3 May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list., banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year.