Bank holidays: Have bank related works? Skip these days1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
Bank holidays: So, if you have any work related to the bank, which demands visiting the branch you will have to skip these days and plan your visit accordingly.
Banks will remain closed for three days this week starting today and six days next week in some cities due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
So, if you have any work related to the bank, which demands visiting the branch you will have to skip these days and plan your visit accordingly. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India.
August 12: Raksha Bandhan
This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days-11 August and 12 August. Banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut on August 12 for Rakhi festival.
August 13: Patriot’s Day, Second Saturday
Banks in Imphal will remain closed on August 13.
August 14: Sunday
August 15: Independence Day — All over India (Monday)
Banks across the country will be closed on Independence Day on August 15.
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) (Tuesday)
Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.
August 18: Janmashtami (Thursday)
Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi (Friday)
Banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Saturday)
Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad
August 21: Sunday
All banks remain closed on Sundays and second and last Saturdays.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
