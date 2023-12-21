Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here
With the end of December 2023 and the year rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the New Year 2024. Here is a look at the list of bank holidays one can expect during the new year.
Apart from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of 24 Saturdays off (the second and fourth Saturdays of each month).
Please note that not all states observe the same holidays and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before visiting for any work.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Celebrated in State
|1 January 2024
|Monday
|New Year's Day
|Across the country
|11 January 2024
|Thursday
|Missionary Day
|Mizoram
|12 January 2024
|Friday
|Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
|West Bengal
|13 January 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|13 January 2024
|Saturday
|Lohri
|Punjab and other states
|14 January 2024
|Sunday
|Sankranti
|Several states
|15 January 2024
|Monday
|Pongal
|Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
|15 January 2024
|Monday
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Tamil Nadu
|16 January 2024
|Tuesday
|Tusu Puja
|West Bengal and Assam
|17 January 2024
|Wednesday
|Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
|Several States
|23 January 2024
|Tuesday
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
|Many States
|25 January 2024
|Thursday
|State Day
|Himachal Pradesh
|26 January 2024
|Friday
|Republic Day
|All over India
|27 January 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|31 January 2024
|Wednesday
|Me-Dam-Me-Phi
|Assam
|10 February 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All States
|15 February 2024
|Thursday
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|Manipur
|19 February 2024
|Monday
|Shivaji Jayanti
|Maharashtra
|24 February 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|All States
|8 March 2024
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri/ Shivaratri
|Restricted Holiday
|12 March 2024
|Tuesday
|Ramadan Start
|Observance
|20 March 2024
|Wednesday
|March Equinox
|Observance
|23 March 2024
|Saturday
|Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
|Many States
|25 March 2024
|Monday
|Holi festival
|Gazetted Holiday
|25 Monday 2024
|Monday
|Dol jatra
|Restricted Holiday
|28 March 2024
|Thursday
|Maundy Thursday
|Observance, Christian
|29 March 2024
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Gazetted Holiday
|9 April 2024
|Tuesday
|Ugadi/Gudi Padwa
|Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra
|10 April 2024
|Wednesday
|Id ul Fitr
|Gazetted Holiday
|13 April 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|14 April 2024
|Sunday
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Most states
|14 April 2024
|Sunday
|Vishu
|Kerala
|17 April 2024
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|Most states
|21 April 2024
|Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab
|27 April 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|1 May 2024
|Wednesday
|May Day/Maharashtra Day
|May Day - Across the country/ Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra
|8 May 2024
|Wednesday
|Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore
|West Bengal
|11 May 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|National
|25 May 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|National
|8 June 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All states
|9 June 2024
|Sunday
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan
|10 June 2024
|Monday
|Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji
|Punjab
|15 June 2024
|Saturday
|YMA Day
|Mizoram
|16 June 2024
|Sunday
|Eid al-Adha
|All states
|22 June 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All states
|6 July 2024
|Saturday
|MHIP Day
|Mizoram
|13 July 2024
|Saturday
|2nd Saturday
|All states
|17 July 2024
|Wednesday
|Muharram
|National apart from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Pondicherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal
|27 July 2024
|Saturday
|4th Saturday
|All states
|31 July 2024
|Wednesday
|Shaheed Udam Singh Martyrdom Day
|Haryana and Punjab
|10 August 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|15 August 2024
|Thursday
|Independence Day, Parsi New Year
|Across the country
|19 August 2024
|Monday
|Rakhi
|Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
|24 August 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|26 August 2024
|Monday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|Most states
|7 September 2024
|Saturday
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|All over India
|8 September 2024
|Sunday
|Nuakhai
|Odisha
|13 September 2024
|Friday
|Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi
|Rajasthan
|14 September 2024
|Saturday
|Onam
|Kerala
|14 September 2024
|Saturday
|2nd Saturday
|All over India
|15 September 2024
|Sunday
|Thiruvonam
|Kerala
|16 September 2024
|Monday
|Eid e Milad
|All over India
|17 September 2024
|Tuesday
|Indra Jatra
|Sikkim
|18 September 2024
|Wednesday
|Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti
|Kerala
|21 September 2024
|Saturday
|Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|Kerala
|23 September 2024
|Monday
|Heroes’ Martyrdom Day
|Haryana
|28 September 2024
|Saturday
|4th Saturday
|All over India
|2 October 2024
|Wednesday
|Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|Many states across India
|12 October 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|10 October 2024
|Thursday
|Maha Saptami
|Across the country
|11 October 2024
|Friday
|Maha Ashtami
|Many states across India
|12 October 2024
|Saturday
|Maha Navami
|Many states across India
|12 October 2024
|Saturday
|Vijaya Dashami
|Many states across India
|26 October 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|31 October 2024
|Thursday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday
|Gujarat
|1 November 2024
|Friday
|Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi
|Kut - Manipur,Puducherry Liberation Day - Puducherry,Haryana Day - HaryanaKarnataka Rajyotsava - Karnataka & Kerala Piravi - Kerala
|2 November 2024
|Saturday
|Vikram Samvat New Year
|Several states
|2 November 2024
|Saturday
|Ningol Chakouba
|Manipur
|7 November 2024
|Thursday
|Chhat Puja
|Bihar
|09 November 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|15 November 2024
|Friday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|Guru Nanak’s Birthday - Punjab, Chandigarh
|18 November 2024
|Monday
|Kanaka Dasa Jayanti
|Karnataka
|23 November 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|14 December 2024
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|25 December 2024
|Wednesday
|Christmas
|Across the country
|28 December 2024
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
