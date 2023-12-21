Hello User
Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Livemint

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of 24 Saturdays off

Bank holidays: A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.

With the end of December 2023 and the year rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the New Year 2024. Here is a look at the list of bank holidays one can expect during the new year.

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of 24 Saturdays off (the second and fourth Saturdays of each month).

Please note that not all states observe the same holidays and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before visiting for any work.

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in 2024

 

DateDayHolidayCelebrated in State
1 January 2024MondayNew Year's DayAcross the country
11 January 2024ThursdayMissionary DayMizoram
12 January 2024FridaySwami Vivekananda JayantiWest Bengal
13 January 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
13 January 2024SaturdayLohriPunjab and other states
14 January 2024SundaySankrantiSeveral states
15 January 2024MondayPongalTamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
15 January 2024MondayThiruvalluvar DayTamil Nadu
16 January 2024TuesdayTusu PujaWest Bengal and Assam
17 January 2024WednesdayGuru Govind Singh JayantiSeveral States
23 January 2024TuesdayNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose JayantiMany States
25 January 2024ThursdayState DayHimachal Pradesh
26 January 2024FridayRepublic DayAll over India
27 January 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country
31 January 2024WednesdayMe-Dam-Me-PhiAssam
10 February 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll States
15 February 2024ThursdayLui-Ngai-NiManipur
19 February 2024MondayShivaji JayantiMaharashtra
24 February 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAll States
8 March 2024FridayMaha Shivratri/ ShivaratriRestricted Holiday
12 March 2024TuesdayRamadan StartObservance
20 March 2024WednesdayMarch EquinoxObservance
23 March 2024SaturdayBhagat Singh Martyrdom DayMany States
25 March 2024MondayHoli festivalGazetted Holiday
25 Monday 2024MondayDol jatraRestricted Holiday
28 March 2024ThursdayMaundy ThursdayObservance, Christian
29 March 2024FridayGood FridayGazetted Holiday
9 April 2024TuesdayUgadi/Gudi PadwaKarnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra
10 April 2024WednesdayId ul FitrGazetted Holiday
13 April 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
14 April 2024SundayDr Ambedkar JayantiMost states
14 April 2024SundayVishuKerala
17 April 2024WednesdayRam NavamiMost states
21 April 2024SundayMahavir JayantiKarnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab
27 April 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country
1 May 2024WednesdayMay Day/Maharashtra DayMay Day - Across the country/ Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra
8 May 2024WednesdayBirthday of Guru Rabindranath TagoreWest Bengal
11 May 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayNational
25 May 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayNational
8 June 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll states
9 June 2024SundayMaharana Pratap JayantiHimachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan
10 June 2024MondayMartyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev jiPunjab
15 June 2024SaturdayYMA DayMizoram
16 June 2024SundayEid al-AdhaAll states
22 June 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll states
6 July 2024SaturdayMHIP DayMizoram
13 July 2024Saturday2nd SaturdayAll states
17 July 2024WednesdayMuharramNational apart from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Pondicherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal
27 July 2024Saturday4th SaturdayAll states
31 July 2024WednesdayShaheed Udam Singh Martyrdom DayHaryana and Punjab
10 August 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
15 August 2024ThursdayIndependence Day, Parsi New YearAcross the country
19 August 2024MondayRakhiUttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
24 August 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country
26 August 2024MondayKrishna JanmashtamiMost states
7 September 2024SaturdayVinayaka ChaturthiAll over India
8 September 2024SundayNuakhaiOdisha
13 September 2024FridayRamdev Jayanti, Teja DashmiRajasthan
14 September 2024SaturdayOnamKerala
14 September 2024Saturday2nd SaturdayAll over India
15 September 2024SundayThiruvonamKerala
16 September 2024MondayEid e MiladAll over India
17 September 2024TuesdayIndra JatraSikkim
18 September 2024WednesdaySree Narayana Guru JayantiKerala
21 September 2024SaturdayShree Narayana Guru SamadhiKerala
23 September 2024MondayHeroes’ Martyrdom DayHaryana
28 September 2024Saturday4th SaturdayAll over India
2 October 2024WednesdayMahatma Gandhi’s BirthdayMany states across India
12 October 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
10 October 2024ThursdayMaha SaptamiAcross the country
11 October 2024FridayMaha AshtamiMany states across India
12 October 2024SaturdayMaha NavamiMany states across India
12 October 2024SaturdayVijaya DashamiMany states across India
26 October 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country
31 October 2024ThursdaySardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s BirthdayGujarat
1 November 2024FridayKut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala PiraviKut - Manipur,Puducherry Liberation Day - Puducherry,Haryana Day - HaryanaKarnataka Rajyotsava - Karnataka & Kerala Piravi - Kerala
2 November 2024SaturdayVikram Samvat New YearSeveral states
2 November 2024SaturdayNingol ChakoubaManipur
7 November 2024ThursdayChhat PujaBihar
09 November 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
15 November 2024FridayGuru Nanak JayantiGuru Nanak’s Birthday - Punjab, Chandigarh
18 November 2024MondayKanaka Dasa JayantiKarnataka
23 November 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country
14 December 2024SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
25 December 2024WednesdayChristmasAcross the country
28 December 2024SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country

