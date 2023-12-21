Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

With the end of December 2023 and the year rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the New Year 2024. Here is a look at the list of bank holidays one can expect during the new year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the year will also have a total of 24 Saturdays off (the second and fourth Saturdays of each month).

Please note that not all states observe the same holidays and it is prudent to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list before visiting for any work.

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in 2024

Date Day Holiday Celebrated in State 1 January 2024 Monday New Year's Day Across the country 11 January 2024 Thursday Missionary Day Mizoram 12 January 2024 Friday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti West Bengal 13 January 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 13 January 2024 Saturday Lohri Punjab and other states 14 January 2024 Sunday Sankranti Several states 15 January 2024 Monday Pongal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh 15 January 2024 Monday Thiruvalluvar Day Tamil Nadu 16 January 2024 Tuesday Tusu Puja West Bengal and Assam 17 January 2024 Wednesday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Several States 23 January 2024 Tuesday Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Many States 25 January 2024 Thursday State Day Himachal Pradesh 26 January 2024 Friday Republic Day All over India 27 January 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 31 January 2024 Wednesday Me-Dam-Me-Phi Assam 10 February 2024 Saturday Second Saturday All States 15 February 2024 Thursday Lui-Ngai-Ni Manipur 19 February 2024 Monday Shivaji Jayanti Maharashtra 24 February 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday All States 8 March 2024 Friday Maha Shivratri/ Shivaratri Restricted Holiday 12 March 2024 Tuesday Ramadan Start Observance 20 March 2024 Wednesday March Equinox Observance 23 March 2024 Saturday Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day Many States 25 March 2024 Monday Holi festival Gazetted Holiday 25 Monday 2024 Monday Dol jatra Restricted Holiday 28 March 2024 Thursday Maundy Thursday Observance, Christian 29 March 2024 Friday Good Friday Gazetted Holiday 9 April 2024 Tuesday Ugadi/Gudi Padwa Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra 10 April 2024 Wednesday Id ul Fitr Gazetted Holiday 13 April 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 14 April 2024 Sunday Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Most states 14 April 2024 Sunday Vishu Kerala 17 April 2024 Wednesday Ram Navami Most states 21 April 2024 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab 27 April 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 1 May 2024 Wednesday May Day/Maharashtra Day May Day - Across the country/ Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra 8 May 2024 Wednesday Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore West Bengal 11 May 2024 Saturday Second Saturday National 25 May 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday National 8 June 2024 Saturday Second Saturday All states 9 June 2024 Sunday Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan 10 June 2024 Monday Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji Punjab 15 June 2024 Saturday YMA Day Mizoram 16 June 2024 Sunday Eid al-Adha All states 22 June 2024 Saturday Second Saturday All states 6 July 2024 Saturday MHIP Day Mizoram 13 July 2024 Saturday 2nd Saturday All states 17 July 2024 Wednesday Muharram National apart from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Pondicherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal 27 July 2024 Saturday 4th Saturday All states 31 July 2024 Wednesday Shaheed Udam Singh Martyrdom Day Haryana and Punjab 10 August 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 15 August 2024 Thursday Independence Day, Parsi New Year Across the country 19 August 2024 Monday Rakhi Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. 24 August 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 26 August 2024 Monday Krishna Janmashtami Most states 7 September 2024 Saturday Vinayaka Chaturthi All over India 8 September 2024 Sunday Nuakhai Odisha 13 September 2024 Friday Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi Rajasthan 14 September 2024 Saturday Onam Kerala 14 September 2024 Saturday 2nd Saturday All over India 15 September 2024 Sunday Thiruvonam Kerala 16 September 2024 Monday Eid e Milad All over India 17 September 2024 Tuesday Indra Jatra Sikkim 18 September 2024 Wednesday Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Kerala 21 September 2024 Saturday Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala 23 September 2024 Monday Heroes’ Martyrdom Day Haryana 28 September 2024 Saturday 4th Saturday All over India 2 October 2024 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday Many states across India 12 October 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 10 October 2024 Thursday Maha Saptami Across the country 11 October 2024 Friday Maha Ashtami Many states across India 12 October 2024 Saturday Maha Navami Many states across India 12 October 2024 Saturday Vijaya Dashami Many states across India 26 October 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 31 October 2024 Thursday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday Gujarat 1 November 2024 Friday Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi Kut - Manipur,Puducherry Liberation Day - Puducherry,Haryana Day - HaryanaKarnataka Rajyotsava - Karnataka & Kerala Piravi - Kerala 2 November 2024 Saturday Vikram Samvat New Year Several states 2 November 2024 Saturday Ningol Chakouba Manipur 7 November 2024 Thursday Chhat Puja Bihar 09 November 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 15 November 2024 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti Guru Nanak’s Birthday - Punjab, Chandigarh 18 November 2024 Monday Kanaka Dasa Jayanti Karnataka 23 November 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 14 December 2024 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 25 December 2024 Wednesday Christmas Across the country 28 December 2024 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country

