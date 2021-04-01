Bank holidays in April 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2021, 09:20 AM IST
Due to the closing of accounts, all banks are closed today (1 April)
Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April 2021:
1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts
2 April - Good Friday
5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021
13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi
14 April- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu
15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul
16 April - Bohag Bihu
21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja
Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays
4 April - Sunday
10 April - Second Saturday
11 April - Sunday
18 April - Sunday
24 April - Fourth Saturday
25 April - Sunday
The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
