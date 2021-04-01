OPEN APP
Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April 2021:

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

14 April- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

