Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bank holidays in April 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month

Bank holidays in April 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month

The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Staff Writer

Due to the closing of accounts, all banks are closed today (1 April)

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays. These also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain shut on these days. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website, bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April 2021:

TRENDING STORIES See All

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in April 2021:

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

14 April- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UN special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST

Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not detainment: Defense tells Canada court

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST

Music director Bappi Lahiri tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST

No deaths seen in those who contracted coronavirus after vaccination: RML director

1 min read . 07:34 AM IST

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.