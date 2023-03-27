Bank holidays in April 2023: The month of April brings with it a lot of bank holidays, in total banks in India will be closed for a total of 15 days in the coming month, including weekends. Banking customers who are planning to visit their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit according to the bank holidays.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

In April, banks will observe holidays in lieu of many festivals such as Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr etc. Along with the many festivals banks will also be closed on April 1 to enable banks to close their yearly accounts.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

However, it is important to note that the bank holiday in each state will depend upon the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website. So, it's always a good idea to check the RBI website for the latest updates on bank holidays.

Here's a full list of bank holidays in the month of April:

April 1: On this day, all banks in India remain closed to complete their year-end closing activities, which include finalizing their accounts, balance sheets, and other financial statements for the previous financial year.

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 7: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 18: Shab-l-Qadr

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22: Ramzan Eid