Bank holidays in August 2021: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks will remain closed for 8 days in the month of August and the remaining days are that of weekends. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.

Apart from Muharram, banks will remain closed on Janmashtami, Parse New Year, Onam and other occasions. Notably, the bank holidays depend on the festivals being observed in specific states and vary from one state to another. This year, 15 August falls on a Sunday.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in August 2021:

01 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

08 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

13 August: Patriot's Day (Manipur)

14 August 2021 – Second Saturday

15 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day

16 August: Parse New Year (Maharashtra)

19 August: Muharram (Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states)

20 August: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

21 August: Thiruvonam (Kerala)

22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

23 August: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (holiday in Kerala)

28 August 2021 – Fourth Saturday

29 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

30 August: Janmashtami: (Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states)

31 August: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

All banks remain shut on public holidays. Only gazetted holidays are recognised by the banks across the country.

