Bank holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days next month. Check full list here1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Bank holidays in December 2022: The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays
Bank holidays in December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in December this year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.
3 December 2022: Feast of St. Francis Xavier
4 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
5 December 2022: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022
10 December 2022 (Second Saturday).
11 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
12 December 2022 Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
18 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).
19 December 2022 Goa Liberation Day
24 December 2022 Christmas Festival
24 December 2022 (Fourth Saturday).
25 December 2022 (Sunday/Weekend).
26 December 2022 Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong 26
29 December 2022 Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 29
30 December 2022 U Kiang Nangbah 30
31 December 2022 New Year’s Eve
Even though people will observe 14 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual. Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work next month, this holiday calendar will be quite useful for you. So, plan your visit accordingly.
The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.
