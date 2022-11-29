Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bank holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days next month. Check full list here

Bank holidays in December 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days next month. Check full list here

1 min read . 10:38 AM ISTLivemint
Bank Holidays in December 2022: Even though people will observe 14 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual.

Bank holidays in December 2022: The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays

Bank holidays in December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in December this year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in December this year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December 2022:

3 December 2022:  Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for December 2022:

3 December 2022:  Feast of St. Francis Xavier

4 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

4 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

5 December 2022: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 

5 December 2022: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 

10 December  2022 (Second Saturday).

10 December  2022 (Second Saturday).

11 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

11 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

12 December 2022 Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

12 December 2022 Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

18 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

18 December 2022 (Sunday/weekend).

19 December 2022 Goa Liberation Day

19 December 2022 Goa Liberation Day

24 December 2022 Christmas Festival

24 December 2022 Christmas Festival

24 December 2022 (Fourth Saturday).

24 December 2022 (Fourth Saturday).

25 December 2022 (Sunday/Weekend).

25 December 2022 (Sunday/Weekend).

26 December 2022 Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong 26

26 December 2022 Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong 26

29 December 2022 Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 29

29 December 2022 Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 29

30 December 2022 U Kiang Nangbah 30

30 December 2022 U Kiang Nangbah 30

31 December 2022 New Year’s Eve

31 December 2022 New Year’s Eve

Even though people will observe 14 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual. Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work next month, this holiday calendar will be quite useful for you. So, plan your visit accordingly.

Even though people will observe 14 bank holidays in December 2022 including 2nd Saturdays and Sundays, the online and net banking services will be available as usual. Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work next month, this holiday calendar will be quite useful for you. So, plan your visit accordingly.

The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

The bank holidays can be separated into three different categories--state-wise holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP