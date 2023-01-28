Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:42 AM IST
- Bank holidays in February 2023: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank
In February 2023, banks across the will be closed for nine days, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×