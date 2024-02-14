Bank holidays in February 2024: Is today, February 14 a holiday?
The Reserve Bank of India determines bank holidays based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural events, and government directives
Is February 14th a bank holiday?: Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will be closed due to Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja, but it's not officially recognized as a gazetted holiday. In Imphal, banks will remain closed on February 15th. This month includes a total of 11 holidays, counting Saturdays and Sundays. Typically, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.