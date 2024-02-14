Bank holidays in February 2024: Is today, February 14 a holiday?

Is February 14th a bank holiday?: Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will be closed due to Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja, but it's not officially recognized as a gazetted holiday. In Imphal, banks will remain closed on February 15th. This month includes a total of 11 holidays, counting Saturdays and Sundays. Typically, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays, considering factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious events, operational necessities, government directives, and coordination with other banks. The RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels like its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Bank holidays in February 2024 14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Basant Panchami 2024 Vasant Panchami highlights the incoming of spring. The festival is centred on the Hindu goddess Sarasvati. As part of the festival, people dress in yellow and feast on 'kesar halwa' which is made of flour, sugar, nuts, and cardamom powder. Students place their books, pens, and pencils near the feet of the goddess and seek her blessings.

Valentine's Day 2024 While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the excitement for the month of love begins in the week before. There are seven days dedicated to the celebration of love before Valentine's Day. It starts on February 7. These seven days of love are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

