Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

1 min read . 06:33 AM ISTLivemint
bank holiday in January 2023

  • Bank Holidays January 2023: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 15 days in January 2023. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 15 days in January 2023. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2023:

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2023:

1 January 2023: Sunday (Banks remain closed on 1 January due to New Year’s Day)

1 January 2023: Sunday (Banks remain closed on 1 January due to New Year’s Day)

2 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to New Year’s Celebration.

2 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to New Year’s Celebration.

3 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Imoinu Iratpa.

3 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Imoinu Iratpa.

4 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Gaan-Ngai

4 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Gaan-Ngai

8 January 2023: Sunday

8 January 2023: Sunday

12 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

12 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2023: Second Saturday

14 January 2023: Second Saturday

15 January 2023: Sunday

15 January 2023: Sunday

16 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Thiruvalluvar Day

16 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Thiruvalluvar Day

17 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Uzhavar Thirunal

17 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Uzhavar Thirunal

22 January 2023: Sunday

22 January 2023: Sunday

23 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Netaji's Birth day

23 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Netaji's Birth day

26 January 2023: Banks closed across the country due to Republic Day

26 January 2023: Banks closed across the country due to Republic Day

28 January 2023: Fourth Saturday

28 January 2023: Fourth Saturday

29 January 2023: Sunday

29 January 2023: Sunday

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP