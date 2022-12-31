Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . 06:33 AM IST
- Bank Holidays January 2023: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.
Banks across the country will be closed for up to 15 days in January 2023. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.
Banks across the country will be closed for up to 15 days in January 2023. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.
Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2023:
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2023:
1 January 2023: Sunday (Banks remain closed on 1 January due to New Year’s Day)
1 January 2023: Sunday (Banks remain closed on 1 January due to New Year’s Day)
2 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to New Year’s Celebration.
2 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to New Year’s Celebration.
3 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Imoinu Iratpa.
3 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Imoinu Iratpa.
4 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Gaan-Ngai
4 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Gaan-Ngai
8 January 2023: Sunday
8 January 2023: Sunday
12 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
12 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
14 January 2023: Second Saturday
14 January 2023: Second Saturday
15 January 2023: Sunday
15 January 2023: Sunday
16 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Thiruvalluvar Day
16 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Thiruvalluvar Day
17 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Uzhavar Thirunal
17 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Chennai due to Uzhavar Thirunal
22 January 2023: Sunday
22 January 2023: Sunday
23 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Netaji's Birth day
23 January 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to Netaji's Birth day
26 January 2023: Banks closed across the country due to Republic Day
26 January 2023: Banks closed across the country due to Republic Day
28 January 2023: Fourth Saturday
28 January 2023: Fourth Saturday
29 January 2023: Sunday
29 January 2023: Sunday