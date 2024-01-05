Bank holidays in January 2024: Is January 6th a holiday?
January 2024 has a total of 16 bank holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.
January 6 is a Saturday and while many may wonder if it is a bank holiday, the simple answer is no. Banks are usually off on the second and fourth Saturdays in any given month. Thus, all first and third Saturdays and duty days are as usual. And further, in case the month has a fifth Saturday, that would also be a working day.