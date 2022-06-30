Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain close for 14 days. Check full list

1 min read . 06:57 AM ISTLivemint

  • Bank holidays in July, 2022: Several holidays are regional-specific and seven holidays will be falling on weekends. Check the list of bank holidays before visiting your local branch

Banks will remain for 14 days across the country in July. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s website, bank holidays will differ from region to region. There are 14 bank holidays in July this year but not all branches will be closed for 14 days. For example, in Odisha, there is a bank holiday on July 1 as per the RBI's calendar but in other states, the banks will remain open. Similarly, on July 9 Bakrid is celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthpuram, therefore, banks in these two districts will remain shut on July 9. Since July 9 is a second Saturday, the banks will remain shut across the country. The RBI divides bank holidays into three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Therefore, as per the RBI's calendar, Of the total 14 days of holiday in banks in July, eight include state-specific holidays. And on the remaining days, the banks will be closed due to the weekend holidays (Saturday and Sundays). It must be noted, that banks, both public and private sectors, are closed every Sunday and second and fourth Saturdays.

Here's a list of bank holidays in July under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

  • July 1: Kang (Rath Yatra)-Bhubaneshwar
  • July 7: Kharchi Puja (Agartala)
  • July 9: Id-Ul-Ad'ha (Bakarid)-Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country due to the second Saturday.
  • July 11: Eid-Ul-Azha-Srinagar, Jammu
  • July 13: Bhanu Jayanti--Gangtok
  • July 14: Beh Dienkhlam-Shillong
  • July 16: Harela--Dehradun
  • July 26: Ker Punja --Agartala

Bank holidays in July during weekends:

  • July 3: First Sunday
  • July 9: Second Saturday + Bakarid
  • July 10: Second Sunday
  • July 17: Third Sunday
  • July 23: Fourth Saturday
  • July 24: Fourth Sunday
  • July 31: Fifth Sunday

