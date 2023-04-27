Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain closed for 11 days. Full list here

Bank holidays in May 2023: The month of May brings with it a lot of holidays, in total banks in India will be closed for up to 11 days in the coming month. In the month of April, banks were closed for up to 15 days on occasions like Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr, etc.

