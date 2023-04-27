Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain closed for 11 days. Full list here

Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks to remain closed for 11 days. Full list here2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Bank holidays in May 2023: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days this month
Bank holidays in May 2023: The month of May brings with it a lot of holidays, in total banks in India will be closed for up to 11 days in the coming month. In the month of April, banks were closed for up to 15 days on occasions like Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr, etc.
Customers who are planning to visit their respective banks in the month of May should plan their visit according to the bank holidays calendar.
Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.
In May, banks will observe holidays in lieu of many festivals such as May Day, Buddha Purnima, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
However, it is important to note that the bank holiday in each state will depend upon the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website. So, it's always a good idea to check the RBI website for the latest updates on bank holidays.
1) May 1: Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on the occasion of May Day or Maharashtra Day.
2) May 5: Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
3) May 9: Banks in Bengal will remain closed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
4) May 16: Banks will not open in Sikkim to mark the state day celebrations.
5)May 22: Banks in Shimla will remain closed owing to the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
