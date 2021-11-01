2 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 06:16 AM ISTLivemint
Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month
Listen to this article
Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month. This includes various festivals as well as Second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. Some of the festivals observed in November include Diwali, Bhai Duj, Chhath Puja, among others. All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.