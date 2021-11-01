Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed on these days this month. Check full list here2 min read . 06:16 AM IST
Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month
Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month. This includes various festivals as well as Second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. Some of the festivals observed in November include Diwali, Bhai Duj, Chhath Puja, among others. All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Bank Holidays In November 2021: Full List Here
November 1, 2021: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut
Banks in Karnataka and Manipur will observe a holiday due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut
November 3, 2021: Naraka Chaturdashi
Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on account of Naraka Chaturdashi
November 4, 2021: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja
Banks in all states will be closed except Karnataka due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja
November 5, 2021: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja
Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja
November 6, 2021: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
November 7, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
Banks in all states will be closed as it's Sunday
November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)
Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of Chhath Puja
November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja
Banks will remain closed in Bihar on account of Chhath Puja
November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival
Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Wangala Festival
November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday
Banks in all states will be closed on Second Saturday
November 14, 2021 – Sunday
Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday
November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
November 21, 2021 – Sunday
Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday
