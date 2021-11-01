Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month

Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed for up to 17 days across the country this month. This includes various festivals as well as Second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. Some of the festivals observed in November include Diwali, Bhai Duj, Chhath Puja, among others. All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays In November 2021: Full List Here

November 1, 2021: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

Banks in Karnataka and Manipur will observe a holiday due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

November 3, 2021: Naraka Chaturdashi

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on account of Naraka Chaturdashi

November 4, 2021: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

November 5, 2021: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

November 6, 2021: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

November 7, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks in all states will be closed as it's Sunday

November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of Chhath Puja

November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja

Banks will remain closed in Bihar on account of Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival

Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Wangala Festival

November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday

Banks in all states will be closed on Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 – Sunday

Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

All banks across the country remain shut on fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

Banks in all states remain closed on Sunday

