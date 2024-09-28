Bank Holidays in October 2024: From Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Durga Puja to Diwali: Banks to remain closed for 15 days

  • Bank Holidays in October 2024: Several holidays, including Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali will be celebrated this month. 

Updated28 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Bank Holidays in October 2024
Bank Holidays in October 2024

Bank Holidays in October 2024: As the month of September ends, lets take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month which is filled with festivals. Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month will also have a total of two Saturdays and four Sunday offs. 

Customers should note that bank holidays in India differ from state to state, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list ahead of time to keep informed.

Here's a complete list of holidays in October 2024

October 1: General Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye (National Holiday)

October 3: Navratri (Jaipur)

October 5: Sunday

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, Kolkata)

October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong, Ranchi)

 

October 12: Second Saturday/ Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok)

October 16: Lakshmi Pooja (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu (Banks will remain clsoed in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Shimla)

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Second Saturday and Accession Day (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar)

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram)

Online Banking Services operational

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
