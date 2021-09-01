Bank holidays in September 2021: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 12 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks will remain closed for 7 days in the month of September and the remaining days are that of weekends. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 10 September 2021, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10). On this day, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. However, the banks will remain close on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi as it falls on the second Saturday.

The bank will be shut in Guwahati on September 8 on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Banks will be closed in Gangtok on September 9 and September 20 on account of Teej (Haritalika) and Indrajatra respectively.

On September 17, banks will remain closed in Ranchi on account of Karma Puja. On September 21, banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Here's the list of holidays in September 2021

5 September 2021-Weekly off (Sunday)

8 September 2021- Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

9 September 2021 - Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata 10

11 September 2021 -Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) (Second Saturday)

12 September 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

17 September 2021 - Karma Puja

19 September 2021- Weekly off ( Sunday)

20 September 2021 - Indrajatra

21 September 2021 - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

25 September 2021 -Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)

26 September 2021 - Weekly off ( Sunday)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics