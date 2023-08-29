comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ News / India/  Bank holidays in September: Different states to remain closed for 16 days across month. Know more
Back

Bank holidays in September: Different states to remain closed for 16 days across month. Know more

 1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 05:12 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

Bank holidays in September include Sri Krishna Janmashtami, G-20 Summit, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.

A village hamrapur Pen artist giving finishing touches to Hindu God Ganpati idols ahead Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Pen in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)Premium
A village hamrapur Pen artist giving finishing touches to Hindu God Ganpati idols ahead Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Pen in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

As the festive season approaches there are several banking holidays scheduled for the month of September. The events run the gamut from religious ceremonies and festivals to administrative events. According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, there are 12 official holidays (varying from state to state) during the coming month. Combined with Sundays and alternate Saturday leaves this means that there are essentially 16 bank holidays in the coming month. 

Here is a date-wise list of occasions marked by bank holidays in September:

September 6 – Sri Krishna Janmashtami 

Banks will be closed in Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar.

September 7 – Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami 

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

September 8 – G-20 Summit 8

Banks will be closed in Delhi due to the G20 Summit.

September 18 – Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi 

Banks will remain closed in Karnataka and Telangana.

September 19 – Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) 

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

September 20 – Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai 

Banks will remain closed in Orissa and Goa.

September 22 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Banks will remain closed in Kerala.

September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

September 25 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will remain closed in Assam.

September 27 – Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala.

September 28 – Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat)

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

September 29 – Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

 Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 05:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App