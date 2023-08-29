Bank holidays in September: Different states to remain closed for 16 days across month. Know more1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 05:12 AM IST
Bank holidays in September include Sri Krishna Janmashtami, G-20 Summit, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.
As the festive season approaches there are several banking holidays scheduled for the month of September. The events run the gamut from religious ceremonies and festivals to administrative events. According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, there are 12 official holidays (varying from state to state) during the coming month. Combined with Sundays and alternate Saturday leaves this means that there are essentially 16 bank holidays in the coming month.