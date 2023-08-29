Bank holidays in September include Sri Krishna Janmashtami, G-20 Summit, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.

As the festive season approaches there are several banking holidays scheduled for the month of September. The events run the gamut from religious ceremonies and festivals to administrative events. According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, there are 12 official holidays (varying from state to state) during the coming month. Combined with Sundays and alternate Saturday leaves this means that there are essentially 16 bank holidays in the coming month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a date-wise list of occasions marked by bank holidays in September: September 6 – Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Banks will be closed in Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 7 – Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

September 8 – G-20 Summit 8 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will be closed in Delhi due to the G20 Summit.

September 18 – Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi

Banks will remain closed in Karnataka and Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 19 – Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

September 20 – Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will remain closed in Orissa and Goa.

September 22 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Banks will remain closed in Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

September 25 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will remain closed in Assam.

September 27 – Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 28 – Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat)

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

September 29 – Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}