Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full details here

Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks will remain closed According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 8 days in the month of July 2022. These exclude the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. As per the RBI holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.

