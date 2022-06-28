Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Bank Holidays July 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets-
Bank Holidays July 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 8 days in the month of July 2022. These exclude the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.