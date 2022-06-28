Bank Holidays July 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 8 days in the month of July 2022. These exclude the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.

However, both public and private banks will remain closed on July 3, 9, 10, 11, 17, 23, 24 and 31 owing to second Saturdays and Sundays.

Here are the bank holidays in July:

July 1 (Ratha / Kang Yatra): Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

July 3 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 7 (Kharchi Puja): Banks will be closed in Agartala.

July 9 (second Saturday, Bakrid): Apart from being a second Saturday, when banks will be closed nationwide, banks in Kerala's Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will close due to Bakrid.

July 10 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 11 (Eid-ul-Adha): Banks across the country will be closed

July 13 (Bhanu Jayanti): Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

July 14 (Beh Dienkhlam): Banks will be closed in Shillong.

July 16 (Harela): Banks will be closed in Dehradun.

July 17 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 23 (Fourth Saturday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 24 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

July 26 (Ker Puja): Banks will be closed in Agartala.

July 31 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.