Banks will remain closed for as many as eight days in June, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Of these, two holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six days are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

On June 2, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

On June 15, the banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed to mark YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti.

Apart from June 2 and 15, banks will remain shut on June 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26 on account of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bank Holidays in June 2022: Full list

June 2 Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Friday)

June 5 Sunday

June 11 Second Saturday

June 12 Sunday

June 15 YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Wednesday)

June 19 Sunday

June 25 Fourth Saturday

June 26 Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.