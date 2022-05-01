Bank holidays May 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Banks across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday on 9th May. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.

