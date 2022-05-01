Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bank holidays May 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank holidays May 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank Holidays in May 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list., banks will be closed for a total of four days this month.
1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint

  • Bank holidays May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank holidays May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list., banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year.

Bank holidays May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list., banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in May 2022: Full list here

Bank holidays in May 2022: Full list here

1 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

1 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

2 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) (Monday)

2 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) (Monday)

3 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (Tuesday)

3 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (Tuesday)

8 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

8 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

9 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore (Monday)

9 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore (Monday)

14 May 2022: Second Saturday

14 May 2022: Second Saturday

15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.  Banks across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday on 9th May. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.  Banks across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday on 9th May. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.