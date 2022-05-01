Bank holidays May 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank holidays May 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . 06:50 AM IST
- Bank holidays May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays
Bank holidays May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar list., banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Bank holidays in May 2022: Full list here
1 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
2 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) (Monday)
3 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (Tuesday)
8 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
9 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore (Monday)
14 May 2022: Second Saturday
15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima (Thursday)
22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday
29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Banks across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday on 9th May. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.
