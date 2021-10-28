1 min read.Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Bank holidays next week: If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan your visit to the bank in a better way
With festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj around the corner, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days next week. Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work next week, please take a note of the days on which banks will remain shut or you if not that urgent you can postpone it too.
Banks across the country will remain closed on account of Diwali.
Bank Holiday on 5 November
November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur
Bank Holiday on 6 November
November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
