With festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj around the corner, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days next week. Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work next week, please take a note of the days on which banks will remain shut or you if not that urgent you can postpone it too. 

Bank Holiday on 1 November

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will remain closed

Bank Holiday on 3 November

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

Banks in Bengaluru will remain shut

Bank Holiday on 4 November

November 4: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

Banks across the country will remain closed on account of Diwali.

Bank Holiday on 5 November

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain shut for Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

Bank Holiday on 6 November

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

