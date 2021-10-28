Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain shut for 5 days. Check details here

With festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj around the corner, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days next week. Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work next week, please take a note of the days on which banks will remain shut or you if not that urgent you can postpone it too.

