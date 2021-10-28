Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain shut for 5 days. Check details here

Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain shut for 5 days. Check details here

Bank holidays next week: Banks to remain shut for 5 days.
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Bank holidays next week: If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan your visit to the bank in a better way

With festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj around the corner, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days next week. Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work next week, please take a note of the days on which banks will remain shut or you if not that urgent you can postpone it too. 

With festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj around the corner, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 5 days next week. Bank holidays are observed as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). So, if you have some bank work next week, please take a note of the days on which banks will remain shut or you if not that urgent you can postpone it too. 

Bank Holiday on 1 November

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will remain closed

Bank Holiday on 3 November

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

Banks in Bengaluru will remain shut

Bank Holiday on 4 November

November 4: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

Banks across the country will remain closed on account of Diwali.

Bank Holiday on 5 November

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain shut for Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

Bank Holiday on 6 November

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

