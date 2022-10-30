Bank Holidays November 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . 06:23 AM IST
- Bank Holidays November 2022: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.
Bank Holidays November 2022: The banks in the month of November will remain closed for 10 days. In October, banks were closed for 21 days as Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals were celebrated.
In November, there are total of 10 Bank holidays. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.
However, some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in November:
1 November: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Imphal.
6 November: Sunday
8 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima. Banks will remain closed in all cities except for Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram.
11 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Shillong
12 November: Second Saturday
13 November: Sunday
20 November: Sunday
23 November: Seng Kutsnem. Banks will remain closed in Shillong
26 November: Fourth Saturday
27 November: Sunday
