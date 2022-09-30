Bank Holidays October 2022: Banks to remain closed for 21 days. Full list here

Bank Holidays October 2022: With Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals, falling in October, therefore banks will be shut on most of the days.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bank Holidays October 2022: As the festival month kicks in tomorrow, the banks will be remain closed for total 21 days. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bank Holidays October 2022: As the festival month kicks in tomorrow, the banks will be remain closed for total 21 days. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.
However, some of the bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.
However, some of the bank holidays will be state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.
With Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals, falling in October, therefore banks will be shut on most of the days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals, falling in October, therefore banks will be shut on most of the days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in October:
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in October:
October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Account
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Account
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Sunday
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Sunday
October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami), banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.
October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.
October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.
October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain). Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain). Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
October 7: Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 7: Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed). Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed). Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
October 9: Sunday
October 9: Sunday
October 13: Karva Chauth (Banks will remain closed in Shimla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 13: Karva Chauth (Banks will remain closed in Shimla.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bank will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar
October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bank will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar
October 16: Sunday
October 16: Sunday
October 18: Kati Bihu (Bank will remain closed in Guwahati)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 18: Kati Bihu (Bank will remain closed in Guwahati)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
22 October: Fourth Saturday
22 October: Fourth Saturday
23 October: Sunday
23 October: Sunday
October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi (Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderaband, Imphal)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi (Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderaband, Imphal)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur)
October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur)
October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.)
October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.)
October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
October 30: Sunday
October 30: Sunday
October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi.
October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi.