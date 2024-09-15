Bank holiday: Are banks closed for Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan next week? Check details here

Bank holidays: The RBI and Maharashtra government have moved Eid-e-Milad public holiday to September 18. Notably in India, bank holidays vary from state-to-state, so please check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Bank holidays: In India, bank holidays vary from state-to-state, so please check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule.
Bank holidays: In India, bank holidays vary from state-to-state, so please check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule.(AP)

Bank holidays: All public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed on September 18, on account of Eid-e-Milad celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Maharashtra government have moved Eid-e-Milad public holiday to September 18.

Notably, while the holiday was originally listed on September 16, the date was shifted after Muslim community leaders met and decided to avoid a clash with the Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan celebrations during the week.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Bank Holidays in September 2024

Further, banks in Sikkim will also be closed on September 17 on account of the Indra Jatra holiday. And banks in Kerala have listed holiday on September 18 for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

Since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in September 2024: Check the full list here

Besides these, the next week also offers a long weekend in some states with holidays on September 21 (Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Kerala), September 22 (Sunday — pan-India), and September 23 (Heroes’ Martyrdom Day — Haryana).

Overall, all banks in India (public and private) will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals. It is thus advisable to plan your bank visits accordingly.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

  • September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim 
  • September 18 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India; and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala 
  • September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala 
  • September 22 — Sunday — All over India 
  • September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana 
  • September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India 
  • September 29 — Sunday — All over India 
  • Past: September 1 (Sunday), September 7 (Ganesh Chaturthi), September 8 (Sunday / Nuakhai), September 13 (Ramdev Jayanti), September 14 (Second Saturday / Onam), September 15 (Sunday).

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates & trading holidays in the new year

How Are Bank Holidays in India Decided?

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holidays in India are categorized as: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Account Closing Days.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST
