Bank Holidays September 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
- Bank Holidays September 2022: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank
Bank Holidays September 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September 2022. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Like in this month, all the eight holidays are regional holidays. Also, days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.
Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:
September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day - Panaji
September 6: Karma Puja - Ranchi
September 7: First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 8: Thiruvonam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 9: Indrajatra - Gangtok
September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi - Jaipur, Imphal
Here are the list of weekend leaves:
September 4: First Sunday
September 10: Second Saturday
September 11: Second Sunday
September 18: Third Sunday
September 24: Fourth Saturday
September 25: Fourth Sunday
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
