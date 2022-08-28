Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bank Holidays September 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Bank Holidays September 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

File image of Bank
1 min read . 07:39 AM ISTLivemint

  • Bank Holidays September 2022: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank Holidays September 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September 2022. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. 

Bank Holidays September 2022: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September 2022. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. 

As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Like in this month, all the eight holidays are regional holidays. Also, days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.

As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. Like in this month, all the eight holidays are regional holidays. Also, days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.

Also Read: Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Also Read: Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days. Full list here

Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:

Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day - Panaji

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day - Panaji

September 6: Karma Puja - Ranchi

September 6: Karma Puja - Ranchi

September 7: First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 7: First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam  - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam  - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9: Indrajatra - Gangtok

September 9: Indrajatra - Gangtok

September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi  - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi  - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi - Jaipur, Imphal

September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi - Jaipur, Imphal

Here are the list of weekend leaves:

Here are the list of weekend leaves:

September 4:  First Sunday

September 4:  First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.