Bank holidays this week, Aug 18-25: Banks across India to be shut on these days | Full list

Bank holidays next week, August 18-25, 2025: TheReserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared several holidays for August 2025. Banks across several Indian cities will remain closed during the upcoming week due to festivals and observances under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act.
For those who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other services, here's a list of the number of days banks will be closed next week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local observances. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for theirholiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.
A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
