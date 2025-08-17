Bank holidays this week, Aug 18-25: Banks across India to be shut on these days | Full list

Bank holidays next week, August 18-25, 2025: TheReserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared several holidays for August 2025. Banks across several Indian cities will remain closed during the upcoming week due to festivals and observances under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act.

Advertisement

For those who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other services, here's a list of the number of days banks will be closed next week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

You should note that holidays may differ across states in India due to regional and local observances. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for theirholiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

Bank Holidays list this week: August 18-25 2025 August 19 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed as the city celebrates the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on this day.

August 23 — (Saturday) — Banks across India will be closed as it is the fourth Saturday weekend off.

August 24 — (Sunday) — Banks across India will be shut for Sunday weekend holiday. What transactions can you do when banks are closed? A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

Advertisement

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank Holidays this month (Aug 18-31)— Check full schedule August 17 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 — (Saturday) — Banks across India closed for the fourth Saturday weekend off.

Also Read | SBI raises home loan interest rates by 25 bps. Check rates here

August 24 — (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25 — (Monday) — Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will be closed on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 — (Wednesday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Advertisement