Bank holidays this week: Banks to remain closed for 4 days. Full list here2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 06:40 AM IST
- Bank holidays in October 2022: Including second Saturday and all Sundays, there are 21 holidays this month
Bank holidays this week: As the festival week kick-in today with the festival of lights followed by Diwali Balipratipada and Bhai Dooj. There will be four bank holidays falling this week. Out of these 4 bank holidays this week, one will be national holiday while rest three will be state specific.