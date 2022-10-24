Bank holidays this week: As the festival week kick-in today with the festival of lights followed by Diwali Balipratipada and Bhai Dooj. There will be four bank holidays falling this week. Out of these 4 bank holidays this week, one will be national holiday while rest three will be state specific.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here we list out full details in regard to bank holidays falling this week:

24th October: As per the RBI's list of bank holidays in October 2022, banks will remain closed for Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi across nation. However, banks operating in Gangtok and Imphal.

25th October 2022: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks falling under Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur regional offices will remain closed on 25th October for Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja. Bank branches falling under other regional offices will remain open on this date.

26th October: As per the central bank of India, bank branches falling under Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed on this date for Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day.

27th October: Banks falling under Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on 27th October for Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

As per the list of bank holidays in October 2022, there are 21 bank holidays, which includes second Saturday and all Sundays as well. After 27th October, there will one more bank holiday left on 31st date of this month. Banks falling under the regional offices of Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on 31st October 2022 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja.