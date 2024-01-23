Bank holidays this week: Banks to remain closed for three days in a row. Know details here
Bank holidays: Banks in India will have a three-day long weekend starting from Friday, with a total of 16 holidays allotted to banks in January 2024
Bank holidays this week: Banks are in for a three-day long weekend starting this Friday. A total of 16 holidays have been allotted to banks in January 2024 including second, and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message