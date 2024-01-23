Bank holidays this week: Banks are in for a three-day long weekend starting this Friday. A total of 16 holidays have been allotted to banks in January 2024 including second, and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

Banks will remain closed on these dates this week

Banks closed today, January 23

January 23 (Tuesday)- Gaan-Ngai- Banks are closed in Manipur.

Banks closed on January 25

January 25 (Thursday)- Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali- Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

Republic Day: Banks closed on January 26

January 26 (Friday)- Banks are closed

Republic Day, which falls on Friday this year, is the only national holiday when banks will be closed for a long weekend as it is followed by fourth Saturday and Sundays.

Banks closed on January 27

January 27 (Fourth Saturday)

Banks closed on January 28

January 28 (Sunday).

An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18, asked public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks to observe a half-day off on January 22, for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Panaji remained closed on Monday, January 22 on account of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in the temple built in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex/Imoinu Iratpa, as per the RBI holiday calendar. These are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank branches of private banks in Uttar Pradesh were closed on January 22, 2024 (Monday).

Major private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, were also shut in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. HDFC Bank will observe a full-day closure in UP and Uttarakhand, while Axis Bank will remain closed for the entire day in Uttar Pradesh.

