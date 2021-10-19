Bank holidays this week: Banks to remain shut for 5 days. Details here1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 07:41 AM IST
Bank holidays this week: All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state
Bank holidays this week: All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state
|
Listen to this article
Bank holidays this week: October is a month full of holidays. Banks across India will be shut for five days starting today, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. In total, there are 21 bank holidays in October. On Monday, 18 October, banks will be closed in Assam’s Guwahati because of Kati Bihu.
All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Bank Holiday on October 19
October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat
Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut.
Bank Holiday on October 20
October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla will remain shut.
Bank Holiday on October 22
October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)
Bank Holiday on October 23
October 23 – 4th Saturday
Bank Holiday on October 24
October 24 – Sunday
Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on October 26 for Accession Day.
October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)
October 31 - Sunday
Keeping all this in mind, it would be advisable to plan out your next trip to the bank based on the list of holidays so as to avoid any confusion or hurdles when planning your next bank visit.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!