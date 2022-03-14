Banks will remain closed for 4 days in the current week of March as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the respective banks.

March 17, 2022: Holika Dahan→ Banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ranchi.

March 18, 2022: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra→Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

March 19, 2022: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day→ Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna.

March 20, 2022: Sunday.

In the fourth week of March, banks in Patna will stay shut on 22 March on the account of Bihar Diwas, whereas banks across the country will be shut on March 26 (fourth Saturday) and March 27 (Sunday).

