Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 others. Details here

Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 others.
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is tomorrow, 8 November. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, some states will observe bank holidays.
Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after Diwali on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan
November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.
Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.
Apart from Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks will remain closed on 12 and 13 November this week. Banks in Bengaluru, Shillong will remain shut on 11 November on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.
11 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.
Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Shillong
12 November: Second Saturday
13 November: Sunday
There are a total of 10 holidays for the month of November. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month.
While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states.
The Reserve Bank of India has categorised bank holidays into three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
On account of Gurunanak Jayanti , there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain suspended.
