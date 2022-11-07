Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 others. Details here

Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti, 3 others. Details here

1 min read . 08:30 AM ISTLivemint
Bank Holidays: There are a total of 10 holidays for the month of November

  • Bank Holidays this week: Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after Diwali on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is tomorrow, 8 November. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, some states will observe bank holidays. 

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is tomorrow, 8 November. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, some states will observe bank holidays. 

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after Diwali on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after Diwali on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan

Bank Holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti (8 November 2022)

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. 

Bank Holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti (8 November 2022)

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. 

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Other bank holidays this week

Apart from Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks will remain closed on 12 and 13 November this week. Banks in Bengaluru, Shillong will remain shut on 11 November on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.

Other bank holidays this week

Apart from Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks will remain closed on 12 and 13 November this week. Banks in Bengaluru, Shillong will remain shut on 11 November on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.

Bank holidays on 11 November

11 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.

Bank holidays on 11 November

11 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival.

 Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Shillong

 Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Shillong

Bank holidays on 12 November

12 November: Second Saturday

Bank holidays on 12 November

12 November: Second Saturday

Bank holidays on 13 November

13 November: Sunday

Bank holidays on 13 November

13 November: Sunday

There are a total of 10 holidays for the month of November. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month.

There are a total of 10 holidays for the month of November. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month.

While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states.

While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised bank holidays into three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. 

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised bank holidays into three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. 

On account of Gurunanak Jayanti , there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain suspended.

On account of Gurunanak Jayanti , there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain suspended.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP