Bank loan fraud case: Rajiv Saxena bail matter adjourns till October 21

Enforcement Directorate on September 12, arrested Rajiv Saxena in connection with the bank loan case related to the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer, its director and others of defrauding the bank of ₹354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors with others, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

