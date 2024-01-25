Bank Nifty rollovers surge
Analysts said the rise in rollovers of bearish bets could ironically result in a bounce as any small trigger could induce heavy short-covering–bears reversing the sell to buy positions to close out the contracts.
Mumbai: Investors and traders rolled over the highest number of outstanding bets on Bank Nifty futures in 10 months, indicating that heavy bearish bets have been rolled over to the February series ahead of the interim budget, as the Bank Nifty has fallen 7.5% to 44866.15 from the December to January expiry.