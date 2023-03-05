Bank of Baroda (BoB) slashes home loan interest rates by 40 bps to 8.50%

One of India's top public sector banks, Bank of Baroda (BoB), announced today a slash in home loan interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.50% per annum. Moreover, the Bank has lowered the interest rates on its MSME loans, which now start at 8.40% p.a. Both deals are effective as of March 5, 2023, and they are only valid through March 31, 2023. The Bank is also waiving 100% of processing fees for home loans and 50% of processing fees for MSME loans in addition to lowering its interest rates. After the announcement, BoB has now become one of the leading public sector lenders offering the cheapest credit score-linked interest rates on home loans.

