MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has extended every support, financial and otherwise, to the family of a victim reportedly shot at by a guard posted at a branch in Uttar Pradesh.

News agency PTI reported that a security guard allegedly opened fire at a customer who was trying to force his way inside without a mask. The customer, Rajesh Kumar, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital while the guard has been taken into police custody, Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar was quoted by PTI.

“We deeply regret the unfortunate firing incident that took place at Station Road branch, Bareilly today as a result of a reported altercation between the guard and the victim. The injured has been immediately admitted in the district hospital and is reportedly out of danger," the bank said in a statement.

It said that the guard, who was deployed by a private security agency, has been immediately relieved of his duties and has also been arrested by the police.

“The bank is working with the police authorities in their investigations. We are also conducting an internal investigation through the bank's security officials in order to ensure that any such random incident does not happen in future and customer safety is always ensured," the statement said.

According to PTI, Rajesh Kumar had come to the bank for some work at around 11:30 am when an altercation took place with the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, who in anger shot at him.

