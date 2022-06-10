Bank of Baroda hikes 10-20 bps MCLR across loan tenures: EMIs to go up

Meanwhile, the Bank of Maharashtra declared a 30 basis point increase in the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and a 50 basis point increase in the repo linked lending rate (RLLR) on Friday. The bank has also increased the repo linked lending rate from 7.20 per cent to 7.70 per cent effective June 10, 2022. The overnight MCLR has been hiked to 7.15 per cent, the one-month MCLR to 7.25 per cent, the three-month MCLR to 7.55 per cent, the six-month MCLR to 7.60 per cent, and the one-year MCLR to 7.70 per cent by the public sector bank. The new rates will go into effect on June 10, 2022. HDFC Bank recently increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on all tenures by 35 basis points, effective June 7, 2022. According to the private lender's website, the overnight MCLR is now 7.50 per cent, the one-month MCLR is 7.55 per cent, and the three-month and six-month MCLR are now 7.60 per cent and 7.70 per cent, one-year MCLR is 7.85 per cent, the two-year MCLR is 7.95 per cent, and the three-year MCLR is 8.05 per cent. After the RBI raised the repo rate, banks began raising interest rates linked to the MCLR or RLLR, resulting in higher equivalent monthly payments (EMI) on retail loan products.