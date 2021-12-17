Bank of Baroda invites application for 52 posts. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 05:32 PM IST
- The last date to apply for the posts is till 28 December, 2021
|
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : In its recruitment drive for 2021, the Bank of Baroda has announced fifty-two vacancies for various posts including that of a developer.
Candidates who are eligible can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in
The last date to apply for the posts is till 28 December, 2021.
Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply.
Check out the details below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Details of vacant posts
Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts
Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts
Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts
Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts
UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts
Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts
Application Architect: 2 Posts
Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts
Technology Architect: 2 Posts
Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts
Integration Expert: 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through their detailed notification on the website.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates. For contractual positions, selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.
Application Fees
The application fees should be Rs600/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category and Rs100/- for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!