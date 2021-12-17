Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bank of Baroda invites application for 52 posts. Check details here

Bank of Baroda invites application for 52 posts. Check details here

Bank of Baroda 
1 min read . 05:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The last date to apply for the posts is till 28 December, 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : In its recruitment drive for 2021, the Bank of Baroda has announced fifty-two vacancies for various posts including that of a developer.

Candidates who are eligible can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in

The last date to apply for the posts is till 28 December, 2021.

Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply. 

Check out the details below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Details of vacant posts

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts

Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts

Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts

UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts

Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts

Application Architect: 2 Posts

Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts

Technology Architect: 2 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts

Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through their detailed notification on the website.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates. For contractual positions, selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

The application fees should be Rs600/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category and Rs100/- for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

