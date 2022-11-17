Bank of Baroda, other PSBs inform customers on AIBEA's call for 19 Nov strike

With the bank union All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) gave a strike call for Saturday to oppose incessant outsourcing of jobs, the operations of public sector banks (PSBs) may be impacted.
As per reports, there may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques etc.
Citing the strike, PSBs like Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank have already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if 19 November strike materalises.
A certain section of the Bank's employees are most likely to participate in strike on the said date and it is expected that the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Meanwhile, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said that outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level, adding, few banks are also indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act.
Stating that despite the labour authorities have intervened, the PSBs managements have ignored their advice, violated the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act and forcibly transferred the employees, Venkatachalam said.
"From AIBEA, we reiterated our issues and demands arising out of the various unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and the attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks," he said.
"AIBEA has no alternative than to express its protest through our agitational programme and strike action," he said.
Banks are open on November 19 which is the third Saturday of the months. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays. Private sector banks would not be impacted by the strike call.
